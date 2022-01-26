Keeneland Spring Meet tickets on sale beginning February 15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland has announced that tickets for the 2022 Spring Meet, which runs April 8-29, will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, February 15.

Similar to last year, all General Admission, Grandstand, and Dining tickets must be pre-purchased online through Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com, or on the Keeneland Race Day app.

Dining and General Admission tickets for Kentucky Derby Day at Keeneland, which is Saturday, May 7, also go on sale beginning Feb. 15. Click here for more information on ticket options and pricing.

The 15-day Spring Meet offers racing Wednesdays through Sundays. Post time for the first race each day is 1 p.m., except for April 9 and April 29 when the first race is at 12:30 p.m. (Keeneland will be closed for racing Easter Sunday, April 17).

Spring Meet ticketing: What to know before you go:



Plan ahead and buy tickets online in advance : Dining, Grandstand, and General Admission tickets must be purchased online. Cash and walk-up purchases on race days will only be permitted at the Welcome Center Ticket Office windows if inventory remains.

Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for $40. Free General Admission is available for members of Keeneland Select, the track’s free online wagering platform. Keeneland will continue to offer a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Ticket inventory will be updated automatically and be available for purchase online.

: Dining, Grandstand, and General Admission tickets must be purchased online. Cash and walk-up purchases on race days will only be permitted at the Welcome Center Ticket Office windows if inventory remains. Electronic entry : Tickets purchased online will be sent to your phone via email or text.

: Tickets purchased online will be sent to your phone via email or text. Daily attendance: Limited capacity is approximately 20,000 fans.

Tailgating on The Hill available Fridays and Saturdays:

No ticket or reservation is required for Keeneland’s popular tailgating area. Fans on The Hill can participate in the racing action via a Jumbotron and wagering tent Fridays/Saturdays.

