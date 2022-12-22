Keeping cattle safe in extreme cold

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — This extreme cold coming our way presents a concern for livestock.

Changes have been made on farms to try and protect cattle from the elements as much as possible.

"I think we're as prepared as we can be here," said Jeff Lehmkuhler, who is an extension professor at the University of Kentucky. "It's this rapid 30, 40 degree change and the wind that's going to be a challenge."

Lehmkuhler says the cattle can handle the cold, but this will be a different animal.

"We decided to move these cattle in to congregate the groups and make it a little easier when the weather does hit to manage the cattle," he said.

Some of that management includes being able to provide water. They have systems in place to help prevent freezing.

"When we reduce water intake, we limit their ability to compensate and increase that caloric intake and deal with that colder weather," he said. "When you stress animals, they have a greater opportunity to get disease challenged and that adds an additional cost and loss performance."

Changes have been made to try and prevent the cattle from feeling the effects of the wind.

"The concern again is making sure the livestock are taken care of, getting feed and water to them so we don't lose any," he said.

If there's any silver lining...

"The good thing is this seems to be a relatively short window," he said.

It might be a short window, but still preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

