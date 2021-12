LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keith Urban is bringing "The Speed Of Now World Tour" to Lexington next October.

He will perform live at Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10.

