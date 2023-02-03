Kelly Craft campaign blocks protesters from campaign event, confronting Craft over 'empty chair' ad

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kelly Craft campaign blocked a group of protesters, who were mostly grieving mothers, from attending her event in Versailles Thursday night.

They’d hoped to confront Craft about her “empty chair” ad, and ask how she planned to tackle the crisis.

Like many others, they incorrectly assumed while watching the ad that she'd lost a family member to an overdose. Each of the mothers had lost a child to drug overdoses.

They brought signs and a purple chair, representing those they’d lost. Instead of going inside, they displayed their signs in the window of the room where Craft was speaking.

When asked about the protesters, Craft said, "I wasn't aware there was a group... I was busy focused on the people who came here to see me today."

Protesters say there's no way Craft could have missed them.

"We were all sitting right there and we watched her walk in. She saw us," said Hildi Singer. She’s still mourning her 24-year-old son Jaden.

"I don't understand why she tells people she's experienced the same loss but she hasn't," said Singer.

Craft's campaign put out a statement last week saying people who believe the ad claimed her family member had died don't understand the pain caused by the drug epidemic.

Craft said that no matter the situation the person is in, the pain is all the same. She says she'll spend every day as governor making sure fentanyl doesn't come across the border into Kentucky.

"I've lived it. I know it. I know what that empty chair feels like when that child is on drugs because they really are not at the table. I know what it feels like when they are in rehab. I know what it feels like when they don't show up at home," said Craft.

But for Singer, that empty chair means one thing only.

"When our children are being poisoned on the street and dying alone, that chair represents the loss that we suffer the rest of our lives," said Singer. "Kentuckians have a right to know she's nothing but a liar."

