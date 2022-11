LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kenny Chesney is coming to Rupp Arena as part of his "I Go Back" tour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Special guest Kelsea Ballerini will join him on tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time December 2 at KennyChesney.com.

