Kentucky AG Cameron files brief defending pro-life legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief with the Kentucky Supreme Court today defending Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law.

His filing argues that Kentucky's General Assembly has the ability to prohibit all abortions and that these two laws should stay in effect.

“Kentucky’s Constitution does not protect the right to an abortion; this matter has clearly been given to the people’s representatives in the Kentucky General Assembly, and they have spoken on this issue,” said Cameron. “I urge the Court to reject the abortion facilities’ arguments that our Constitution protects an unwritten right to an abortion and to uphold these important pro-life laws.”

Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. This act and the Heartbeat Law were challenged by two abortion facilities in the state and a circuit judge in Louisville granted the facilities' request to stop enforcement of the laws.

In July, Attorney General Cameron appealed this decision in attempt to have the laws reinstated. The Kentucky Court of Appeals granted his request.

Today's brief comes after the Supreme Court's decision to consider the challenge to both pro-life laws on an expedited basis. Oral arguments are scheduled for November 15.

