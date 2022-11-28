Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron announces twelve counties to undergo 2022 post-general election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday the twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties to undergo a 2022 post-general election audit.

The audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.

These twelve counties were randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of the 2022 general election.

Kentucky law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections. Counties audited following the 2022 primary election were not eligible for today's drawing and include: Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, and Grayson Counties. The post-election audits conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in each of these counties did not uncover any criminal conduct.

After completing independent investigations in each of the twelve counties drawn Monday, the DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.