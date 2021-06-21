Kentucky agency wants public to report sick or dying birds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky officials are asking residents in some counties to stop feeding birds and for anyone who encounters a sick or dying bird to report it online.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has been receiving reports of sick and dying birds with swollen eyes with crusty discharge and neurological signs. Similar problems have been reported in Indiana; Maryland; Ohio; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia.

Samples have been sent for testing to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia.

Reports of sick and dying birds in Kentucky have come from Jefferson, Kenton and Boone counties, the agency said in a news release. The illness has affected blue jays, common grackles and European starlings so far. Others may also be affected.

Click here to report sick or dying birds online, visit or the Bird Mortality Event webpage on the department’s website.

