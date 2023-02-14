Kentucky American Water customers not impacted by Ohio train derailment, officials say

(LEX 18) — Kentucky American Water says a recent train derailment affecting the Ohio River will not impact the drinking water of their customers.

In a statement, the water utility company says they have been monitoring the situation and are receiving updates. They say their sources of supply are not impacted by the incident.

"For water professionals like us who are not impacted by this situation, this is an opportunity to study the situation as well as build and improve further on our expertise and resiliency," said Bob Money, Kentucky American Water's water quality and environmental compliance manager.

Kentucky American Water says they do not use water from the Ohio River for water supply. Officials say the only river Kentucky American Water withdraws from is the Kentucky River.

"While the Kentucky River does connect to the Ohio River at Carrollton, Ky., it flows north into the Ohio River – not the other way around," the company said in a statement.