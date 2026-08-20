Kentucky announces finalists for 2026 "I Voted" sticker contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced the eight finalists in the state's 2026 "I Voted" Sticker Contest.

The contest allows Kentucky students to create designs aimed at encouraging voter participation. The winning design will be printed on official "I Voted" stickers distributed to county clerks for use during the November 2026 general election.

"By offering designs for our 'I Voted' sticker, Kentucky students have done their part to promote voting," Adams said in a news release. "Now, it is up to Kentuckians of all ages to determine the winner."

Kentuckians can vote for their favorite design at the Secretary of State's Office booth during the Kentucky State Fair, which runs Aug. 20-30.

The finalists are:

Cash Litzler, Fleming County

Heer Patel, Metcalfe County

Meylin Zelaya, Franklin County

Ryker Asher, Laurel County

Rylan Bowman, Hopkins County

Suzy Heichelbech, Woodford County

Walden Fox, Fayette County

Xavier Caird, Fayette County

The design receiving the most votes will become Kentucky's official "I Voted" sticker for the November general election.

Images of the finalist sticker designs are available through the Secretary of State's Office.