Kentucky Attorney General Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that measures by the Special Prosecutions Division have resulted in the indictment of Owsley County Clerk Shanna Oliver.

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Oliver on one count of tampering with public records and one count of official misconduct second degree, according to the indictment.

The indictment states that Oliver "unlawfully refused to deliver public records in her possession to public servants from the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, who were lawfully entitled to receive such records." It goes on to say that she "unlawfully refrained from performing a duty imposed upon her by law when she failed to send paperwork."

Oliver will be arraigned on February 2 at 10:30 a.m. in Franklin County Circuit Court.