Kentucky Attorney General files emergency motion against Senate Bill 150

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 16:18:26-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency motion Friday challenging a federal court's decision to halt a portion of Senate Bill 150.

The legislation bans gender-affirming care for transgender kids. It also limits the teaching of certain sex-related topics.

Last month, a federal court in Louisville sided with the ACLU and the National Center for Lesbian Rights by blocking a section of Senate Bill 150 that prohibits healthcare providers from performing so-called "gender-affirming care" procedures on minors.

Earlier this week, Cameron issued a 13-page opinion about the Kentucky Department of Education's guidance on the law's language, saying districts must enforce all parts of the law.

