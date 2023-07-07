Kentucky Attorney General files emergency motion against Senate Bill 150

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency motion Friday challenging a federal court's decision to halt a portion of Senate Bill 150.

The legislation bans gender-affirming care for transgender kids. It also limits the teaching of certain sex-related topics.

Last month, a federal court in Louisville sided with the ACLU and the National Center for Lesbian Rights by blocking a section of Senate Bill 150 that prohibits healthcare providers from performing so-called "gender-affirming care" procedures on minors.

Earlier this week, Cameron issued a 13-page opinion about the Kentucky Department of Education's guidance on the law's language, saying districts must enforce all parts of the law.