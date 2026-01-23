Kentucky attorney general investigates gas stations over alleged abortion pill ads

(LEX 18) — Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Friday that he has launched an investigation into organizations accused of participating in the unlawful mailing or delivery of abortion pills into Kentucky.

According to a press release, the AG's office sent subpoenas to six gas stations in Christian, Logan, and Simpson counties that allegedly featured advertisements for abortion pills.

The release details that the gas stations have 20 days to respond to the AG's office, or they will face potential legal action to force compliance with the subpoenas.

According to the release, "in 2022, the General Assembly passed House Bill 3, which prohibits the mailing or delivery of abortion-inducing drugs in Kentucky."

The release states that the AG's investigation seeks to determine whether the companies behind the alleged advertisements violated Kentucky law.

“Out of state activist groups who are targeting the vulnerable here should be on notice: Keep your illegal pills out of our Commonwealth or face the full weight of the Attorney General’s Office,” said Attorney General Coleman. “These deadly and unlawful pills cannot be allowed to continue flooding into Kentucky through the mail, and we will thoroughly pursue every lead to hold bad actors accountable.”

AG Coleman asks that Kentuckians report any unlawful business activity to the Office of Consumer Protection.