Kentucky Baptist Convention disaster relief team preps to help

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the Kentucky Baptist Convention’s disaster relief team have been prepping to head southeast. They have a warehouse filled with supplies that range from tools, to food and equipment.

The warehouse coordinator, Mike Bastin, says it’s filled with "things that we use throughout the ministry whether it be feeding people, whether it be clean up from a tornado or mud out from a flood. It's just different supplies."

The team has been on standby to help with recovery after Hurricane Idalia. For now, they've been called off. But this team explains that they could get called at any time — to help clean up after this storm or for the next one.

KBC’s Kentucky feeding coordinator, Karen Smith, explains, "That's when the crews will tear out walls and floors, carry out all the wet furniture, the carpet. It's so hard on elderly people because they feel like their whole life is being carried to the curb."

They're ready to head wherever they need to go. It's something Karen Smith has been doing for nearly three decades. In that time, she explains, she's trained around 3,000 people in Kentucky. She sees their hearts get softer every time they're sent to a disaster.

Smith shares, "You see these big ole boys that are just broken from the hurt that they've seen all day. And I think that sometimes the world doesn't want us to be soft and cuddly and compassionate, and they find that — that's exactly what God wants us to be."

She says they are looking for younger people to join their efforts by volunteering. She explains that the work can be so rewarding. After all these years, she says it's her faith and beliefs that keep her going and that she hopes to inspire others.

"We're called to give them food, and give them a glass of water, feed them, nourish, clothe them, but most importantly is love them,” says Smith.

These volunteers and leaders also want people in need to be wary of scammers. They say the best ways to give right now are through things like gift cards. They say if anyone is interested in volunteering, they can visit Kentucky Baptist Convention's website to learn more.