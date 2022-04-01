Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief plans to send teams to Poland

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief and Kentucky Baptist Convention will be sending relief and aid to Poland over the next several months to help Ukrainian refugees.

Director Ron Crow said that volunteers had been asking about going overseas for several weeks. They will be partnering with Disaster Relief personnel from Ohio, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

“Each of us will rotate weeks for the next six months. They will be small teams because housing is limited.” Crow says volunteers will need to be flexible and willing to adjust on the fly.

For more about the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief effort in Poland, you can check out their website.