LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Wildcats battled it out in Rupp Arena today against Louisville, 86-63.

Going into the half, the Wildcats led the Cardinals, 45-30.

The Wildcats multiplied on their lead coming out of the half.

Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe both led the team with 24 points each.

Cason Wallace had 17 points.

The Wildcats improved to 9-4 on the season.

Kentucky will take on LSU on January 3 at 8:00 p.m.