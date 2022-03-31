Watch
Kentucky bill tightening public benefits rules clears Senate

Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 30, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) —Legislation to tighten rules for public assistance has moved closer to final passage. The bill revamping Kentucky’s public benefits system won Senate passage Wednesday. The measure was sent back to the House for a potential final vote. Kentucky lawmakers rushed to finish work on priority bills before starting an extended break. By passing the bill before the “veto period” break begins, the bill’s supporters would retain their override power if Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes the measure. The Republican-led legislature will return to the statehouse in mid-April to finish its work for the 60-day session.

