Kentucky Blood Center giving $20 Amazon gift cards to donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center needs blood donors following the Fourth of July holiday.

KBC is offering a $20 Amazon gift card to each person that donates on July 6 or 7 due to a low turnout near the holiday.

To donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, have a photo I.D., and meet additional requirements.

All donor centers are open Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or find a local center, go to Kentucky Blood Center | Live Local | Give Local.