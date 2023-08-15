Kentucky Blood Center giving $20 gift cards to donors Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) will reward all blood donors with $20 Amazon gift cards on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, for "Donor Appreciation Day."

According to KBC, 1-4 people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime.

Due to the trend of donation numbers decreasing during the summer, KBC says their "Save Our Summer" initiative aims to encourage people to donate blood on days that typically produce lower donations.

Donation sites are available across eight cities in Kentucky, including Lexington, Louisville, and Frankfort, all participating in the "Donor Appreciation" event. The centers will remain open from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Donors must be 17 or older (or 16 with parental consent). They also must also be over 110 pounds and in good health to be eligible to donate.