LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center will continue its 'Save Our Summer' campaign with two more 'Donor Appreciation Days'.

Donors who give blood at a Kentucky Blood Center on June 22 or 23 will receive a $15 Walmart/Sam's Club gift card.

To schedule an appointment, go to, Donor Center Locations | Kentucky Blood Center.

Donor centers are open Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.