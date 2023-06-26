Kentucky Blood Center offering two movie passes to holiday donors

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center will offer all blood donors two free movie tickets from June 26th to July 5th at all donating locations.

With blood donations at its seasonal low, KBC officials are concerned that Independence Day will put a "crucial strain" on blood supplies at nearly 70 Kentucky Hospitals. KBC VP of external relations, Mandy Brajuha, says "Donors are urgently needed this week."

KBC says they are expecting a rise in trauma this holiday season. According to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) between 2006-2021, firework-resulting injuries have risen 25% across the country.

Brajuha called this week "the most difficult time of the year." KBC officials are asking for donations from all blood types but are in greater need of blood types O-negative and A-negative.

Blood donation can not only help someone facing holiday-related trauma, but it can also help all Kentuckians facing surgeries, cancer, premature births, and more according to officials. One traumatic event alone can require up to 100 units of blood which is why donations are currently more important than ever.

All donation centers are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information please visit the Kentucky Blood Center website at kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800.775.2522.