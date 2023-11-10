Kentucky Blood Center's annual 'Big Blue Crush' returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center's 'Big Blue Crush' is back for its 36th annual and will be from November 13 through 17.

It is a yearly competition between the Kentucky Blood Center and the MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Tennessee.

According to KBC, Kentucky has won three of the last four blood battles against Tennessee and 11 of the previous 13, including last year.

KBC says they hope to increase the blood supply before the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Donors can give at eight KBC donor centers or mobile drives.

The donor centers are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during Big Blue Crush.

To find a mobile drive, go to kybloodcenter.org/big-blue-crush-2023-at-uk.

If you donate during Big Blue Crush, you will receive a limited edition t-shirt.