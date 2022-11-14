Kentucky Blood Center's 'Big Blue Crush' blood drive underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2022 Big Blue Crush is underway.

The 35th annual blood drive is a friendly competition between Kentucky Blood Center and Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to ensure a healthy blood supply for Thanksgiving.

All eight KBC donor centers and mobile drives are participating in the blood drive, which began November 14 and lasts through November 18.

KBC donor centers are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Big Blue Crush:

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington Frankfort Donor Center

363 Versailles Road

363 Versailles Road Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset Tri-County Donor Center

1454 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy., Corbin

Available mobile drives can be found here.

Big Blue Crush donors will receive a special-edition “Football School” shirt and be entered to win four tickets to the UK-Louisville football game Nov. 26 at Kroger Field.

To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (or 16 years old with parental consent). You have to weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. A photo I.D. is also needed.

Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Appointments are highly encouraged during Big Blue Crush. Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

Donations with KBC go directly to saving local patients in Kentucky. KBC services more than 70-hospitals in the Commonwealth.