Dr. Robbie Fletcher named next Kentucky education commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Board of Education has announced that Lawrence County Schools superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher will be the state's next commissioner of education.

Fletcher replaces Dr. Jason Glass, the previous commissioner of education, who stepped down in September. Robin Fields Kinney served as interim commissioner during that time.

Fletcher began his career as a math and science teacher in 1996 before becoming the assistant principal at Inez Middle School in 2004. After that, he became the principal of Warfield Middle School and then Sheldon Clark High School. Since 2014, he has been the superintendent of Lawrence County Schools.

“I am thankful to have a large network of people who were always willing to listen, to consult or to advise regardless of the professional title that I held,” he said. “I look forward to growing this network so we can collectively make the best decisions possible for our students.”

Fletcher will begin his role on July 1, pending confirmation by the Kentucky Senate.