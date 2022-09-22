Kentucky-born country singer died from fentanyl intoxication

TUCSON, Ariz. (LEX 18) — According to KGUN in Tucson, the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office released the autopsy report for country music singer Luke Bell. The autopsy says Bell died from fentanyl intoxication.

KGUN also reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

Bell, 32, died in Arizona earlier this month.

According to NBC News, Bell had been reported missing in Tucson. Police say they found Bell near the site where he was last seen.

While Bell was raised in Wyoming, he was born in Lexington in 1990. He released his self-titled debut album in 2012. Bell's latest album "Jealous Guy" was released in 2021.