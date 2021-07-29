Kentucky Brotherhood starts 400-mile cycle for fallen heroes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Brotherhood ride kicked off for the third consecutive year in honor of fallen first responders on Thursday.

Between July 29 and Aug. 1, they will cycle over 400 miles to honor the law enforcement, fire, EMS and corrections personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in service.

Twelve first responders were killed in the line of duty in 2020, according to the Kentucky Brotherhood.

“It’s painful. These kills are tough, riding is tough, the heat is tough, but I know that pain is gonna go away after the day is over. The pain of losing a loved one is not gonna go away,” said Brent Billings with the Berea Fire Department.

Thirty-five cyclists from five states (Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas) will take part in honoring them. All of the ride’s participants are active or retired first responders.

“It’s emotional. It’s beautiful. It’s overwhelming in a good way,” said Tara Arrasmith, whose husband, Mike, died while serving as a paramedic in Gallatin County.

“So many people on these rides have lost coworkers or they know of someone, and seeing the emotions in the family, it definitely gets emotional,” said Craig Russell from the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana.

“The fact they’re here to keep his memory alive, it was beautiful,” said Arrasmith.