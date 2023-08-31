Watch Now
Kentucky Castle sold for $19 million

Posted at 3:54 PM, Aug 31, 2023
VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the most recognizable sights in the Bluegrass, the famous Kentucky Castle, has been sold.

The unique hotel and event space sits just off of US-60 near the Woodford and Fayette County lines.

Officials confirm that Castle Ventures sold the property to the TKC Hospitality Group, a limited liability company based in Delaware, for $19 million.

You may remember the castle was last sold back in 2017 for $8.7 million, and Castle Ventures has been looking for a sale since making around $2 million in renovations.

