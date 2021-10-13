Watch
Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton, Jr. announces plans to retire from state Supreme Court

Ryan C. Hermens/AP
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. listens as S. Chad Meredith, Kentucky solicitor general, makes arguments before the Kentucky Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The state's highest court heard arguments in a case that will decide whether the state legislature can limit Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's emergency powers. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, Pool)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Oct 13, 2021
(LEX 18) — Chief Justice John Minton, Jr. plans to retire from the Kentucky Supreme Court and will not seek re-election next year.

He made the announcement in an interview with WKU Public Radio.

"One of the rules of traditional politics would be that an elected official, such as the chief justice, would never confirm that he wasn’t seeking re-election because the concern is that you become immediately irrelevant," said Minton in the interview. "Well, I don't intend to become irrelevant. I’ve got more than a year left to serve."

Minton has spent a combined 30 years on the bench, first as a circuit judge and then a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge. He was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2006. His fellow justices elected him for a four-year term as chief justice in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. He is only the second chief justice in Kentucky to be chosen to serve four terms.

His term expires on January 1, 2023. Voters will choose Minton's successor in a non-partisan election next November. The seven justices will then choose who they want to become chief justice.

