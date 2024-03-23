Kentucky Children's Hospital holds Teddy Bear Hospital day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Children's Hospital hosted a "Teddy Bear Hospital" day on Saturday to help children feel more comfortable with doctor visits and healthcare in general.

The event was designed to give kids an idea of what happens during visits and to relieve the anxiety that some may have about doctors' offices and medical procedures.

Different areas were set up to treat the stuffed bears and teach children more about the purposes of different departments, such as radiology, operating rooms, and labs.

Hospital staff helped them through the process to get their bears back to good health.

Dr. Nancy Little said, "It is so incredibly important to break the barrier that some people have, the feat that kids can get about health care and about their own health. Especially if they've had some illness in their family or they've seen some of their friends have some negative health care experiences."

