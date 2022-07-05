Kentucky Children's Hospital mini pro-am hosted ahead of Barbasol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kids like Elinor and Wells Downing worked on their mini-golf game Tuesday.

"It's pretty fun!" Eleanor said. "Yea, it's pretty fun!" Wells agreed.

LEX 18

They're part of a group of Kentucky Children's patients who got a few tips from PGA and European Pro golfers and UK athletes during the 4th annual mini pro-am at Kroger Field.

"There' s just so much energy here," European Pro golfer Oliver Wilson said. "It's so nice to see. They're just enjoying the moment, which is nice to see and something we can learn from."

Their strength, too, is something to be admired. Wells, for example, has been in and out of the hospital for his epilepsy. Elinor has been admitted in the past for seizures too.

"Knowing that this whole community comes together to support them is a big deal," their mother, Allison Downing, said.

This event leads up to the Barbasol Championship, which starts Thursday.