Kentucky coal miner killed in accident at underground mine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky coal miner has died in an accident at an underground mine.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says 48-year-old Lester Daugherty Jr. suffered critical injuries while performing maintenance at a 16,000-foot deep River View mine in Waverly.

The state Division of Mine Safety sent investigators to the mine Saturday.

Mining operations were shut down during the site inspection and the mine was closed for the investigation.

Daugherty, of Sturgis, was a mechanic with 16 years of experience.

Officials say the Division of Mine Safety last inspected the mine in October.