Kentucky confirms ongoing Measles outbreak; cases reported in 4 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky health officials have confirmed an ongoing measles outbreak, with cases now reported in multiple counties across the state.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health said Monday that, as of August 17, confirmed measles cases have been identified in Christian, Todd, Trigg and Washington counties. Officials said two people have been hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.

State and local health departments are also investigating reports of measles in additional counties.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is updating county case counts each weekday on its measles information webpage.

Health officials continue to urge Kentuckians to get vaccinated, saying the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best protection against infection. The department said the vaccine is safe, effective and widely available throughout Kentucky.

Anyone needing the MMR vaccine is encouraged to contact their doctor, health care provider or local health department.

For the latest case information and public health updates, visit the Kentucky Department for Public Health's measles information page.

