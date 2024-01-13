Watch Now
News

Actions

Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers hospitalized after car crash in Washington D.C.

Harold Rogers
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2019, in Washington. Rogers apologized for using an expletive when Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol. The Ohio Democrat says Rogers told her to “kiss his ass” during an altercation on the way to vote Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Beatty says Rogers, who has served in Congress since 1981, poked her in her back before using the expletive. Rogers says in a statement that he met with Beatty to apologize and that his words “were not acceptable.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Harold Rogers
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 21:18:31-05

Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers was hospitalized on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash in the D.C. area.

According to a statement from his press team, he is in good condition and doctors are keeping a close eye on him.

“I’m thankful for the first responders and medical team who have thoroughly cared for me. I’m avidly following doctor’s orders, while also working with my staff to ensure serving the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky remain the first priority,” Congressman Rogers said. “My legislative staff is also working closely with House leadership and the House Appropriations Committee in preparation for upcoming fiscal deadlines.”

University of Kentucky head men's basketball coach John Calipari said on X that they talked and Rogers "sounded great."

Calipari said in the post, "He’s banged up but doing good. Let’s send out those BBN prayers to one of the all-time great Kentucky servants!!"

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18