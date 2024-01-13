Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers hospitalized after car crash in Washington D.C.

Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers was hospitalized on Wednesday after being involved in a car crash in the D.C. area.

According to a statement from his press team, he is in good condition and doctors are keeping a close eye on him.

“I’m thankful for the first responders and medical team who have thoroughly cared for me. I’m avidly following doctor’s orders, while also working with my staff to ensure serving the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky remain the first priority,” Congressman Rogers said. “My legislative staff is also working closely with House leadership and the House Appropriations Committee in preparation for upcoming fiscal deadlines.”

University of Kentucky head men's basketball coach John Calipari said on X that they talked and Rogers "sounded great."

My good friend congressman Hal Rogers was in a car accident in D.C. I talked to him today and he sounded great.

He only wanted to talk about our team and tomorrow’s game.



He’s banged up but doing good. Let’s send out those BBN prayers to one of the all-time great Kentucky… — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 13, 2024

Calipari said in the post, "He’s banged up but doing good. Let’s send out those BBN prayers to one of the all-time great Kentucky servants!!"