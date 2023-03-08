Kentucky couple wins over $494,000 from vending machine lottery ticket

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky couple from Mayfield won $494,261 Friday morning after purchasing a $10 Fast Play Extreme Green ticket from a vending machine.

James Polk cashed in the ticket after his fiancé Maddy put money in the machine at the Lucky Mart on West Broadway Street in Mayfield.

After pulling the ticket from the vending machine, the couple quickly realized that their ticket matched all 10 winning numbers.

Kentucky Lottery

According to lottery officials, the couple went to two different gas stations to check the ticket and at the second store, James was told that they would need to go to Louisville to receive their winnings.

The couple received a check on Monday for $353,396.61 after taxes.

Maddy, who has two children, told lottery officials that she is excited to buy things they have been wanting, while James plans to buy a truck with the money.

The Lucky Mart where the couple purchased the ticket will receive $4,942.61 for selling the ticket.