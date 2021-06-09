Kentucky COVID-19 survivor shares story of pregnancy loss

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we inch closer to pre-pandemic normalcy, life won't be the same for one central Kentucky mother who was hospitalized with COVID-19.

At 31-years-old April Mager ultimately lost her unborn child during her fight against the coronavirus.

Mager was the first person in her household to test positive for COVID-19.

"I really was one of those people that didn't think I was gonna get it, and then when I did, it just affected me so badly," Mager said.

Her husband and eight-year-old son also got sick but their cases were mild.

Mager developed pneumonia, and on May 23 she was hospitalized at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. During that visit, Mager also found out she was four weeks pregnant.

"I mean, it was just like, I was so happy I was pregnant."

Mager spent nine days in the hospital. On May 31, she was released with a tank of oxygen to recover at home.

Mager soon found out she lost the baby. Mager says her low oxygen levels ultimately caused the miscarriage.

"I want everybody to know that COVID is real and it has real effects on people. It's still very much out there."

She says her family is reeling from the devastating loss, but she wants to share her story to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"It scares me that I'll go to Walmart and I'm just getting over all this and nobody's wearing a mask. Not everybody in there is vaccinated, so I just want people to go get your vaccine if you can."

Mager plans on getting her shot as soon as doctors clear her.

Mager says if she can reach even a few more people with her story and save them from some of the pain and heartache her family is experiencing. It will be worthwhile.

Loved ones of the family have organized a go-fund-me to help pay for the family's bills and groceries.