Kentucky crews prepared to help with Hurricane Ian relief

(LEX 18) — A team of Kentucky Red Cross volunteers are stationed in Florida and ready to help once Hurricane Ian passes.

Kentucky Red Cross Shelter Lead Tanya Garitty said she is in Central Florida with a team of others, ready to with anything from providing shelter, feeding people, and providing emergency supplies.

“Whatever they may need we’re were ready – that is why we come in early – that is why we come in with supplies and that’s why we come in ready to go” she said.

The Kentucky Electric Cooperative is preparing to send crews to Georgia if they are needed after the storm hits that area later, Joe Arnold said.

“The great news is our co-ops in Kentucky have been helped time and time again,” Arnold said. “Especially you mention the flooding, the tornados in western Kentucky…the co-ops we will be helping this weekend have most likely been here to help us.”