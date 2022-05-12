Kentucky Democratic Party: AG Daniel Cameron's run for governor violates ethics laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — One day after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his campaign for Governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against him.

Party officials say that Cameron is breaking ethics laws by using his current office to target a political opponent, namely Governor Andy Beshear.

The claim says Cameron's lawsuits against Gov. Beshear break the rules on targeting current and future political opponents with the power of this position. That is why the Kentucky Democratic Party is arguing Cameron can't run in the governor's race.

