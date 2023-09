LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Corrections says they are looking for Matthew Perdue, who walked away from the George Privett Center for Men in Lexington on September 26.

Perdue was sentenced on May 2, 2023, to three years on three counts of possession of a controlled substance first in Wayne County.

Officials say he was placed on home incarceration on July 28 and was on HIP when he escaped.