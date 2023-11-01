Kentucky Department of Education releases 2022-23 School Report Card data

The Kentucky Department of Education has released its School Report Card for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Kentucky School Report Card has new features for the 2022-2023 academic year because of the continued implementation of Senate Bill 158 (2020). The legislation established “status” and “change” as ways to evaluate state indicators, and this will be the first year where change is reported. “Status” represents a school’s performance on a state indicator for the current year, while “change” represents the school’s performance on the indicator for the current year compared with the previous year. Status and change combine to provide a performance rating for each state indicator. With the introduction of “change” into the system, comparisons cannot be made to 2022 accountability. Although the color coded dials represent school accountability in 2022 and 2023, the system is vastly different with the inclusion of “change” and should not be compared. Comparisons may be made in assessment performance; accountability comparisons can be made between schools at each level (i.e., elementary to elementary) within the same year.

To search for a specific school or district's report, click here.

Type the name of the school or district in the search bar on the homepage.

“The data in this year’s Kentucky School Report Card paints a complex picture for the Commonwealth’s education community to address,” said Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney. “We see progress in some areas, especially at the elementary school level, but there is still a lot of work left to be done.”

At the elementary school level, the state saw improvement in reading, math, science, and social studies. At the middle and high school levels, smaller gains were made.

Kinney emphasizes the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on students and the multi-year recovery period.

"It is going to take time,” Kinney said. “It’s important for all of us to use this data responsibly to help inform parents and families about their students’ schools and to allow local leaders to target resources to communities and schools that need them most."

KDE encourages families to consider results within the context of any learning disruptions, including the pandemic.

