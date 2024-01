LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby 150 gold trophy was unveiled at Churchill Downs' First Turn Club media event on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the trophy was crafted by S.R. Blackinton in Smithfield, Rhode Island, from 14-karat solid yellow gold and green gold. The trophy is 22 inches tall and just over four pounds, minus its gems and jade base.

The trophy will be presented on May 4 to the winner of Kentucky Derby 150.