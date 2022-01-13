Watch
News

Actions

Kentucky Derby Festival returns to in-person events 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
John Velazquez
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 07:47:43-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby Festival will return to offering live and in-person events this year, though there are some changes to the schedule.

One of the most noticeable is the festival’s founding event, the Pegasus Parade, which will be held on a Sunday for the first time instead of a Thursday.

Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said in a statement that it’s an effort to make it easier for people to attend.

Officials announced the dates for dozens of festival events from mid-March through Derby week. Some events will have different dates than in the past. Many will keep to tradition, including Thunder Over Louisville.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!