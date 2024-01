LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby purse for 2024 will be the richest in history at $5 million.

That is a 25% increase from last year and means the winner of Kentucky Derby 150 will receive a gold trophy, a big payday, and possibly millions more as a stallion after retirement from racing.

Previously, the Kentucky Derby purse had been worth $3 million since 2019.