Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies

Jeff Roberson/AP
John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Medina Spirit
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 06, 2021
(LEX 18) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died Monday morning.

He died on the track at Santa Anita of an apparent heart attack, confirmed by multiple reports.

Medina Spirit has been in the news several times since the Kentucky Derby, in a controversy over possible disqualification.

The colt tested positive for the steroid "Betamethasone" after winning this year's derby and faced possible disqualification. Trainer Bob Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition contained the substance.

Follow up urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection.

