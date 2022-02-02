Kentucky Electric Cooperatives prepare for winter weather

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Electric cooperatives around the state are preparing for winter storms expected to start this Thursday. The Kentucky Electric Cooperative is stepping in to help.

"Our role here is to help coordinate mutual aid, as well as communication support as these kind of crisis happen," says Kentucky Electric Cooperative’s Joe Arnold.

Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is made of 24 co-ops from around that state, and one way they stay prepared for winter weather is by having surrounding co-ops ready to step in and provide mutual aid.

"There is certainly a level of preparedness in terms of gearing up trucks, checking equipment,” says Arnold. “In addition, there's a great deal of coordination going on throughout the state and throughout the region, because typically when a disaster happens, then other co-ops from across the state and other states will help out."

Owen Electric just outside of Owenton is using this rainy Wednesday to get ready. They are advising the community to keep preparedness kits in the event of an extended outage.

Owen Electric’s Manager of Marketing Communications, Whitney Duvall, says, "They need to make sure that they have enough medication, battery backup, supplies at home that they can sustain themselves a couple of days if they need to be -- and if not have a plan of where they can go."

As far as community aid, leaders say Kentucky has its own material supply organization, which means that important supplies won't be delayed by weather or the supply chain. Leaders also suggest looking up your local co-op's app online so that you can report any outages and get assistance sooner.

"Make sure that app is literally on your phone today in advance of the outages, rather than looking for it when things go dark,” says Joe Arnold.

