Kentucky Fans Look Ahead to March Madness After SEC Loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK fans are looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament after Saturday night’s loss in the SEC Tournament.

Most fans LEX18 spoke with Saturday were confident the team could make it to the Final Four.

Some fans think the Cats could go all the way and win another national championship.

Fans said they were disappointed the team lost Saturday but were still hopeful looking ahead.

“Win or lose we are going to be ok because we are still gonna have good seeding in the NCAA Tournament,” Jeff Livingood said during the game.

“Coach ... he’ll come back and rally the troops and get them ready for the tournament,” Livingood added.