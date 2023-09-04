Kentucky farms prepare to open for fall season

From corn mazes to pumpkin patches, to flower fields and more, for many, this Labor Day holiday marks a turning point in the seasons. Farms across central Kentucky are ready for fall.

Susie Menke from Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County says, "It’s been really fun to kind of see all of our hard work come to life and have people come out here and enjoy it besides just our family."

At Middle Springs Farm, they are kicking off their "Fall Farm Fun.” They say there's something for everyone, at every age, to enjoy.

Jason Menke says, "The little kids like our play area and some of them really like meeting our farm animals, and then there's also like a basketball game for older kids, and then the corn maze, I think, is for all ages."

Over in Harrodsburg, Devine's Corn Maze is planning to open Friday night. Some of the farm animals are getting excited. This farm will also offer a pumpkin patch, a pumpkin thrower, good food, and a corn maze with a special cause for this farm's family.

Jason Devine says, "We do have some special friends that are really battling cancer, breast cancer. And we want to raise breast cancer awareness this year, and pink October is our theme. If you look at our corn maze design, the pink ribbon, the ribbon is in it, and our pumpkin patch this year too."

This is DeVine’s 16th season opening to the public for the fall season. When the weather is cool, Jason Devine explains it's a chance for families to get outside and have a new experience.

He says, "Marshmallow roast in the evening, sit around the campfire. I mean, when’s the last time people were really sitting around and done that? Roast marshmallows around a campfire? So again, we just offer that when it's much cooler hopefully than right now."

The Menke’s at Middle Springs Farm agree and say this is a big part of agri-tourism. They say these farms opening up is a great way to get people into their small towns.

Justin says, "It’s a way to bring people out to parts of the state that they might not otherwise come out to and get to see our little corner of Bourbon County and drive through our little town of North Middletown."

Both of these farms and so many more have opportunities to celebrate the cooler season, all fall long.

