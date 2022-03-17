Kentucky fisherman catch massive 94-pound catfish on Ohio River

(LEX 18) — Two Kentucky men have a story to share after they caught their largest fish to date.

The two men, identified by Catfish NOW as Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer, were fishing on the Ohio River on Tuesday when they caught this blue catfish, weighing about 94 pounds.

According to Kentucky Afield, the two men had to get another angler to help them out and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish. After they got the fish's weight, they released it back into the river in good condition.

The men are not strangers to large fish, apparently. They tell Kentucky Afield for the past four years, on March 15, they have put a fish over 80 pounds in their boat.