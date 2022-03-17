Watch
News

Actions

Kentucky fisherman catch massive 94-pound catfish on Ohio River

275929310_5191103110949747_5331674080153827994_n.jpg
Kentucky Afield/Facebook
275929310_5191103110949747_5331674080153827994_n.jpg
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 10:21:39-04

(LEX 18) — Two Kentucky men have a story to share after they caught their largest fish to date.

The two men, identified by Catfish NOW as Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer, were fishing on the Ohio River on Tuesday when they caught this blue catfish, weighing about 94 pounds.

According to Kentucky Afield, the two men had to get another angler to help them out and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish. After they got the fish's weight, they released it back into the river in good condition.

The men are not strangers to large fish, apparently. They tell Kentucky Afield for the past four years, on March 15, they have put a fish over 80 pounds in their boat.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get the BBN Newsletter!

Get the BBN Newsletter!