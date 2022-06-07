Watch
Kentucky gas prices nearing $5 a gallon


Posted at 8:28 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 08:28:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The pain at the pump only worsens as ten states have now joined the $5 club. Michigan and Indiana are the latest to average $5 a gallon for gas statewide.

The price has gone up $0.59 cents nationwide in only a month yet consumer demand has remained strong.

Kentucky's latest gas price average is about $4.66. Lexington's average is $4.72.

Two of the lowest gas prices in Lexington can be found at Shell on South Limestone and Minit Mart on Versialles Road, according to GasBuddy.com.

The Shell on South Limestone was $4.52 at last check

The Minit Mart on Versailles Road was $4.54 at last check.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $3.97 (cash only price) at Circle K in Erlanger.

Keep in mind: these prices could change before you get to the pump.

