Kentucky gas prices rise again amid record highs

The price of gas in the United States has seen a substantial increase over the past two weeks with prices going up by more than $0.14.

The U.S. average price of regular grade gasoline has leaped to $4.38. The cost is nearly $1.36 higher than it was a year ago. Diesel fuel is now up $2.41 from last year.

Prices receded by $0.19 prior to this dramatic spike; however, it does not look like there will be a return to lower prices at the pump soon.

Factors such as the stock market, the European union's decision on Russian oil, and China's intent to ease lock-down restrictions can all lead to higher gas prices.

Kentucky's current average is $4.01 and Lexington's is $4 dollars, according to AAA and GasBuddy.

Keep in mind the price could change by the next time you go to the pump.