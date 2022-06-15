Kentucky gas remains below $5 mark, nationwide average price reaches $5.01

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As of Wednesday morning, AAA calculates the national average price of gas as $5.01 a gallon.

The average price per gallon in Kentucky is $4.78.

GasBuddy has the average as $4.77 a gallon in Lexington.

Two of the lowest gas prices in Lexington courtesy of GasBuddy.

Marathon on Garden Springs Drive was $4.59 (cash only price) and Kroger on West Lowry Lane was $4.69 at last check.

Lowest price for gas in the state is $4.35 (cash only price) at Circle K in Henderson.

Keep in mind: these prices could change before you arrive at the pump.